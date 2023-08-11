Edoga hyperextended his right knee at Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Edoga was carted off after he hit the ground during a run play. Dallas brought in the 26-year-old this offseason hoping he could compete for a starting guard spot, but he's ended up playing mostly tackle throughout camp. Edoga was slated to start in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville before suffering this injury, per the team's official website. There is no current timetable for the veteran's return ahead of the coming season.