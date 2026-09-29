Durant (hamstring) likely won't be suiting up for Sunday's game against the Texans, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer was not very optimistic about the starting cornerback's chances of playing in Week 4. Durant sustained a hamstring injury during the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Commanders and has not practiced since suffering the injury. With current starter Shavon Revel (knee) also dealing with an injury, third option Ameer Speed may start at cornerback opposite DaRon Bland for Sunday's game.