Durant posted five solo tackles and an interception during the Cowboys' 39-38 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Durant was on the receiving end of an overthrown ball from Joe Milton to DeVonta Smith midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys' offense failed to convert that takeaway into points after Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal. It was Durant's first interception of the year, and the fifth-year defensive back is up to 25 tackles (17 solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble through eight regular-season games.