The Cowboys have ruled out Durant (hamstring) for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

As expected, Durant will miss a third-straight game due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Commanders in Week 2. His next chance to play is Week 6 against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, though Durant has yet to return to practice since his injury. DaRond Bland and Joey Porter will be the Cowboys' starting outside cornerbacks for Thursday Night Football.