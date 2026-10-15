Durant (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Durant has not practiced or played since tweaking his hamstring during the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Commanders. He would likely miss a fourth unless he's able to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days. Once he's cleared to play, Durant will give the Cowboys depth in the secondary behind starting outside cornerbacks Joey Porter (illness) and DaRon Bland.