Cowboys' Codey McElroy: Lands in Dallas

McElroy signed a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

McElroy spent last offseason with the Rams, but was unable to make the team's 53-man squad and did not sign to another roster during the 2018 season. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end remains a raw prospect, and likely faces tough odds to earn a role with the Cowboys despite his athletic tools.

