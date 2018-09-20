Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Added to injury report
Beasley was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Beasley didn't appear on the Cowboys' first injury report of the week, so it looks like he may have tweaked his ankle at some point during Wednesday or Thursday's practice session. The wideout's activity Friday should provide more insight on his health heading into the Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks. Beasley has been quarterback Dak Prescott's go-to option this season with a team-high 11 targets, but he's only produced nine receptions for 86 yards and no touchdowns through two games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches two passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Nabs two catches in win•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Leads team in receiving versus Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches three balls Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Practicing Friday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Returns from groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.