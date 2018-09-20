Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Added to injury report

Beasley was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Beasley didn't appear on the Cowboys' first injury report of the week, so it looks like he may have tweaked his ankle at some point during Wednesday or Thursday's practice session. The wideout's activity Friday should provide more insight on his health heading into the Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks. Beasley has been quarterback Dak Prescott's go-to option this season with a team-high 11 targets, but he's only produced nine receptions for 86 yards and no touchdowns through two games.