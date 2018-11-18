Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches five passes
Beasley caught five of seven targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.
Beasley led the team's wideouts in targets, catches and yards, though he finished with rather modest numbers. He could've added a touchdown catch to his line, but he uncharacteristically dropped an easy one on the opening drive of the game. Beasley's output was his best since the acquisition of Amari Cooper, who was held in check while drawing five targets on the day. He isn't much of a fantasy factor outside deep PPR formats and will likely continue as such in the Thanksgiving matchup with Washington.
