Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches three passes

Beasley (ankle) caught three of five targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss at Seattle.

Beasley was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but his availability was never really in doubt. Of greater concern is the state of the Cowboys' passing game, as Dak Prescott has failed to throw for more than 200 yards in any single game so far this season. Beasley had seven catches on eight targets in the season opener, but hasn't been involved as much the last two weeks. He'll have a favorable matchup in Week 4 against the Lions at home.