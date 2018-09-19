Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches two passes in win

Beasley nabbed two of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Following a 64-yard early touchdown to Tavon Austin, Dallas failed to top 100 passing yards for the rest of the game. Despite not getting much action on primetime, Beasley still leads the team in targets, catches, and yards. That loses some of its luster when you consider that Dallas' passing offense ranks 31st in the league. A tough matchup awaits against a Seattle defense that ranks 10th in opponent passer rating.