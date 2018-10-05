Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Cleared for Sunday night

Beasley (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley was a full practice participant Friday after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He'll be fine to fill his usual role as the slot receiver in a run-first Dallas offense, facing a Houston team that's allowing 8.1 yards per pass attempt and 288 passing yards per game.

