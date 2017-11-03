Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Closes week with full practice
Beasley (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Beasley already said he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game. The Cowboys presumably are just listing him as questionable in case his concussion symptoms resurface over the weekend. Beasley has yet to reach 35 receiving yards in a game this season, but Sunday presents one of his most favorable matchups to date against a struggling Kansas City secondary.
