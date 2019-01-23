Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Could re-sign despite frustration

Beasley said he will prioritize utilization over money when evaluating the market for his services this offseason, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley said he's open to re-signing with the Cowboys, despite asserting that the team's front office pressures the coaching staff to throw the ball to certain players. He specified that he'd like to see 5-to-8 targets per game instead of three or four, but he passed on an opportunity to blame recently fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. The 29-year-old seems to be referring to his minimal workload in the playoffs, considering he finished the regular season with his second-best marks for receptions (65), yards (672) and targets (87). The latter number works out to 5.4 per game, landing on the low end of the aforementioned range. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent after playing out the entirety of a four-year, $13.6 million contract, Beasley conceivably could see a few additional targets in a pass-happy offense, but it's hard to imagine any team viewing him as more than a secondary or tertiary option. He'll turn 30 in April and doesn't have the size or speed to make an impact outside of the slot.