Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Elevates to limited Thursday

Beasley (concussion) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Although Beasley elevated from no activity Wednesday to some one day later, he remains firmly embedded in the concussion protocol. Players can log full practices and still be subject to the protocol, so Beasley may still be 1-to-2 phases from receiving medical clearance. Until there's mention of a visit to an independent neurologist, Beasley will be in danger of missing his first game since the 2013 season.