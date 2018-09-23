Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Expected to play Sunday

Beasley (ankle), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, will play in Sunday's game at Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After limited practices both Thursday and Friday, he appeared to be trending in the right direction for an appearance Week 3 and the report adds to that positive outlook. However, fantasy owners will want to double check his status before the 4:25 PM ET kickoff Sunday.

