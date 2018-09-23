Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Expected to play Sunday
Beasley (ankle), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, will play in Sunday's game at Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After limited practices both Thursday and Friday, he appeared to be trending in the right direction for an appearance Week 3 and the report adds to that positive outlook. However, fantasy owners will want to double check his status before the 4:25 PM ET kickoff Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches two passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Nabs two catches in win•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Leads team in receiving versus Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches three balls Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...