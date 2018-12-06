Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Gets in full practice
Beasley (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As coach Jason Garrett intimated Wednesday, the sprained right foot Beasley sustained in the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Saints was never a major concern, a notion validated by the full workout the wideout put in Thursday. Beasley should remain a regular fixture in three-receiver formations Sunday against the Eagles, but his stable role hasn't meant much for fantasy purposes lately. Over the past five contests, Beasley has hauled in 15 of 22 targets for 118 yards and no touchdowns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...