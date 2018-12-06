Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Gets in full practice

Beasley (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As coach Jason Garrett intimated Wednesday, the sprained right foot Beasley sustained in the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Saints was never a major concern, a notion validated by the full workout the wideout put in Thursday. Beasley should remain a regular fixture in three-receiver formations Sunday against the Eagles, but his stable role hasn't meant much for fantasy purposes lately. Over the past five contests, Beasley has hauled in 15 of 22 targets for 118 yards and no touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories