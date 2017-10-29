Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Getting concussion test
Beasley was removed from Sunday's game against the Redskins in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley left after picking up four yards on a 3rd-and-long checkdown. Ryan Switzer took the field for the start of the next series while Beasley stood on the sideline without his helmet. Assuming he doesn't return, Beasley will finish his day with two catches for eight yards on three targets, marking his fifth straight game with less than 25 yards.
