Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Grabs four passes in win
Beasley converted five targets into four catches and 37 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.
Beasley's biggest contribution came in the closing moments of the first half, where Beasley made a lunging 21-yard grab along the sideline to help set up a Dallas touchdown. It was just Beasley's second 20-yard reception of the season. Beasley is tied with Michael Gallup for second among Dallas wideouts with nine targets since Amari Cooper came to town. His touches seem to to be safe, but -- averaging just 10 yard per catch -- he doesn't figure to do too much with them. Sunday brings a trip to Atlanta and the league's 30th ranked pass defense.
