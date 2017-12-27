Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held out Wednesday with illness

Beasley missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.

The Cowboys will wait and see if Beasley is able to shake off the illness and return to practice Thursday or Friday before assessing his status for the Week 17 matchup with the Eagles. Head coach Jason Garrett more or less indicated that the Cowboys, who were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Seahawks last week, would play all their healthy regulars in the season finale, so expect Beasley to fill his normal slot role for the team if active Sunday.