Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held out Wednesday with illness
Beasley missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.
The Cowboys will wait and see if Beasley is able to shake off the illness and return to practice Thursday or Friday before assessing his status for the Week 17 matchup with the Eagles. Head coach Jason Garrett more or less indicated that the Cowboys, who were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Seahawks last week, would play all their healthy regulars in the season finale, so expect Beasley to fill his normal slot role for the team if active Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held to one catch•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records season-high 59 yards Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Two grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Just two catches Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Scores two touchdowns versus Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Set to play in Week 9•
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...