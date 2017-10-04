Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held to 17 yards in loss
Beasley nabbed three of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Rams.
Beasley was a find last season as then-rookie Dak Prescott used the shifty slotman as a valuable security blanket on his way to leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards. It appears as though Prescott is more comfortable looking outside this season with Dez Bryant averaging twice as many targets per game as Beasley thus far. Even when Beasley has been targeted, he's barely produced, failing to top 33 yards in a game without a score through the first quarter of the year.
