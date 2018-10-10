Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held to one catch
Beasley caught one of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston.
It's been downhill since Week 1's seven-catch, 73-yard outing against Carolina. Beasley is averaging just 2.5 catches and 30 yards per game since. He remains Dallas' top receiver in terms of yardage, but that carries little weight in a Cowboys offense ranked 29th in passing. It's hard to envision a turnaround against a top-5 Jacksonville pass defense on Sunday.
