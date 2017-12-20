Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held to one catch

Beasley grabbed one of four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Oakland.

It was the third time this season that Beasley was held to just one catch. The shifty slot man led the Cowboys in catches, targets and receiving yardage in 2016. With the same core of pass catchers, he's slipped to fourth across all three categories. He's not worth the risk as the season winds down. Based on the first 14 games of the season, you're three times more likely to catch Beasley on a day in which he is held to 20 or fewer yards than a game in which he scores.