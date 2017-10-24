Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held to one grab Sunday

Beasley caught one of two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-10 rout of the 49ers.

The Cowboys were mostly content to let Ezekiel Elliott run all over the Niners defense, leaving few opportunities for Beasley to build upon his Week 5 two-TD performance. The shifty slot receiver still hasn't topped 33 receiving yards in a game this season, making him a very risky fantasy option in his current role.