Cowboys' Cole Beasley: In line to play Saturday

Beasley (ankle) is expected to be active for Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Rams, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The Cowboys won't make it official until they release their list of inactives 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff, but Beasley is poised to play through a high-ankle sprain for a second straight contest.

