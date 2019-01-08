Cowboys' Cole Beasley: In line to play Saturday
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan Dallas that he's "very positive" about Beasley's (ankle) chances of playing Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Rams, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley sprained his ankle during the Cowboys' wild-card victory over the Seahawks this past weekend and was limited to just 31 offensive snaps, his second-lowest total of the season. There's a good chance that he'll receive some maintenance during the Cowboys' upcoming practices as a result, but Jones' comments suggest Beasley's status for Saturday isn't in much peril. Assuming he endures no setbacks in the coming days, he should reclaim his usual role as the Cowboys' top option out of the slot.
