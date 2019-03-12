Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Joining John Brown in Buffalo
Beasley intends to sign a four-year, $29 million contract with the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Bills have beefed up their wideout corps in a hurry, adding Beasley and John Brown to a group that previously had minimal depth behind Zay Jones and Robert Foster. The team now has four wide receivers that can make a legitimate case for regular snaps, though it's safe to assume Beasley will be signed with a consistent slot role in mind. Dividing playing time outside between Brown, Jones and Foster figures to be the greater challenge, and there won't be a ton of catches to go around unless Josh Allen improves his accuracy.
