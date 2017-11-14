Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Just two catches Sunday

Beasley caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

He had one big gain wiped out by a Chaz Green holding penalty, but otherwise Beasley was quiet only one week after a two-TD performance. The slippery slot receiver has yet to haul in more than 33 yards in a game this season, making him a very risky fantasy option next week against the Eagles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories