Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Leads team in receiving versus Panthers
Beasley caught seven of eight targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Panthers.
On a day when Dak Prescott struggled to generate much through the air, Beasley served as a reliable option underneath and accounted for nearly half his team's receiving yardage. He generated several first downs on the day as he brought in his highest number of receptions since Week 2 of the 2016 season. Beasley appears to be one of the only pass catchers on the same page as Prescott and should be leaned upon to produce again next week against the Giants.
