Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Likely to play Sunday
Beasley (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Beasley also carried the ankle injury into the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, but ultimately garnered an active status for the contest, finishing with three receptions for 46 yards on five targets. The Dallas slot man only managed to practice on a limited basis this week, but that will apparently be enough for him to suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches three passes•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...