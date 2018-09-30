Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Likely to play Sunday

Beasley (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beasley also carried the ankle injury into the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, but ultimately garnered an active status for the contest, finishing with three receptions for 46 yards on five targets. The Dallas slot man only managed to practice on a limited basis this week, but that will apparently be enough for him to suit up Sunday.