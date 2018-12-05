Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Limited at practice Wednesday
Beasley (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I'm feeling good," Beasley told Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. "If it was game time, I'd be able to go right now."
Beasley sprained his right foot last Thursday against the Saints when an opposing defender landed on it as he stretched for a first down. Considering his comments, he seems a good bet to take the field Sunday against the Eagles, barring a setback.
