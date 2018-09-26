Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Limited practice Wednesday
Beasley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys offense is one of three to have averaged less than 150 yards passing per game to date, which has resulted in sporadic output for Beasley. Through three games, his catches have ranged from two to seven, his targets from three to eight, and his yards from 13 to 73 in a given outing. He also hasn't reached the end zone. Before he can think about his first touchdown of the season, Beasley will continue to battle the ankle injury that first emerged last Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times