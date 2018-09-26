Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Limited practice Wednesday

Beasley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys offense is one of three to have averaged less than 150 yards passing per game to date, which has resulted in sporadic output for Beasley. Through three games, his catches have ranged from two to seven, his targets from three to eight, and his yards from 13 to 73 in a given outing. He also hasn't reached the end zone. Before he can think about his first touchdown of the season, Beasley will continue to battle the ankle injury that first emerged last Thursday.

