Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Listed as active Sunday
Beasley (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
With nine catches on 11 targets for 86 yards through two games, Beasley profiles as the Cowboys' most productive receiver. That said, the team's offense is keyed by running back Ezekiel Elliott, which generally limits Beasley's fantasy utility to PPR formats.
