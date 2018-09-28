Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Beasley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley has been plagued by an ankle injury for a little more than a week, but played through it Week 3 in Seattle and will do the same Sunday if he's deemed active. He has a good chance to do so after being listed as limited on every injury report this week. Assuming he plays, Beasley will take on a Detroit defense that has surrendered 8.8 YPT and three touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

