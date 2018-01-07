Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Makes little impact in 2018
Beasley finished the regular season with 36 catches on 63 targets for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
The slot receiver failed to build on his impressive 2016, topping 33 receiving yards only once while never catches more than four passes in any game, and his fantasy utility was essentially confined to two games -- a pair of two-TD performances in Weeks 5 and 9. Depending on how the Cowboys address their ineffective aerial attack in the offseason, Beasley's role and even his roster spot could be in jeopardy heading into 2018.
