Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Makes seven catches in loss to Redskins

Beasley caught seven of eight targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Redskins.

Beasley led the team in targets, but he didn't generate much outside of an 18-yard gain. He nearly got into the end zone when he hauled in a short catch near the end zone, but he was pushed out of bounds before he could score. Beasley has hauled in 16 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks for what has been an improved passing attack. He'll have the bye week to rest up before taking on the Titans at home in Week 9.