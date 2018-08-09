Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Might be Prescott's most trusted target

Beasley was named by Dak Prescott as the receiver he'd most trust to convert a first down during an interview on the NFL Network on Tuesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of The Star-Telegram reports.

This isn't a big surprise, as Beasley and Terrance Williams (foot) are the only wideouts left on the roster Prescott has any real experience throwing to, but it does highlight how much Beasley's workload could increase following the departures of Dez Bryant and especially Jason Witten, who was the QB's security blanket on third downs. If Beasley gets a large share of the passes that used to go to Witten, the slot receiver should easily top 100 targets for the first time in his career.