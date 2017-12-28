Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Misses another practice

Beasley (illness) won't practice Thursday, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley's illness also kept him sidelined Wednesday, but he'll still have two more full days to recover before the Cowboys decide his fate for Sunday's game against the Eagles. If Beasley is unable to practice Friday or is limited during the session, he would likely carry a questionable designation heading into the season finale.

