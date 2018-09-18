Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Nabs two catches in win
Beasley corralled two of three targets for 13 yards Sunday in the Cowboys' 20-13 win over the Giants.
With the Cowboys leaning heavily on their backfield in a game they led wire to wire, Beasley's modest yardage total was good for third on the team. Since he typically doesn't run deep routes out of the slot, Beasley is unlikely to provide major yardage production even when the game flow favors the Cowboys' passing attack, but he'll get a boost in PPR formats thanks to his status as one of quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite short-yardage targets.
