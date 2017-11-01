Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Not practicing Wednesday

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Beasley (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Beasley was placed in the concussion protocol following his early departure from Sunday's win over the Redskins and hasn't progressed to a stage where he's able to log any on-field activity. He'll have two more days to show improvement and potentially take part in practice, but the volatile nature of recovery timetables for concussions makes it difficult to predict if Beasley will be ready to roll by the time the Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs arrives.