Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Nursing ankle sprain

Beasley suffered a sprained right ankle during Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports. "It's sore, man," Beasley said. "But I think I'll be alright. We'll just see how it progresses through the week. Hopefully, it feels a lot better than it does right now. I think I just need some time for it to calm down and I'll be good."

Beasley appeared to injure his ankle on the first series of the game after making a 14-yard catch. The slot man tried to play through the injury, but he left the field with an apparent limp on multiple occasions. While Beasley's optimism is encouraging, it's not necessarily a guarantee that he'll be able to suit up for the Dallas' upcoming divisional playoff game against the Rams on Saturday. The Cowboys' first injury report of the week should help clarify matters.