Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Officially active Saturday

Beasley (ankle) is listed as active Saturday against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Upon completion of a pregame warmup that included work on resistance cords -- per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News -- Beasley has been given clearance to play through a high-ankle sprain from the Cowboys' training staff. Beasley handled 41 percent of the offensive snaps in the wild-card victory versus the Seahawks, but it remains to be seen if he can approach that number this weekend. Consequently, fellow wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and even Noah Brown are better bets to be on the receiving end of passes from Dak Prescott.