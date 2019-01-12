Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Officially active Saturday
Beasley (ankle) is listed as active Saturday against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Upon completion of a pregame warmup that included work on resistance cords -- per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News -- Beasley has been given clearance to play through a high-ankle sprain from the Cowboys' training staff. Beasley handled 41 percent of the offensive snaps in the wild-card victory versus the Seahawks, but it remains to be seen if he can approach that number this weekend. Consequently, fellow wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and even Noah Brown are better bets to be on the receiving end of passes from Dak Prescott.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: In line to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Seeking active status Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable to suit up•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Spectator for practice•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: In line to play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...