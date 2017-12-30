Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Out Sunday

Beasley (illness) has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team for Sunday's season finale versus the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Beasley's season will end with a final tally of 314 yards and four touchdowns through the air. In his absence, Ryan Switzer figures to be the likely candidate to take over his role in the slot.

