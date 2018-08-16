Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Out Week 2 of preseason

Beasley (groin) will not play in Saturday's Week 2 preseason contest against the Bengals, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Beasley did not play in the first preseason game either, but claims that his condition is improving, and is targeting a return in the following exhibition matchup against Arizona. In Beasley's absence, potential Cowboys next up on the depth chart include Michael Gallup and Deonte Thompson, who could each stand to see additional reps with the first-team offense.