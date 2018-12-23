Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Perfect catch rate in win

Beasley hauled in all five of his targets for 50 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also returned one punt for 13 yards.

Beasley checked in just behind pacesetter Michael Gallup in receiving yardage and co-led the team in catches. The 29-year-old has seemingly re-established a solid role in the offense after seeing a downturn in involvement over a three-game stretch when he managed just five receptions for 32 yards. Beasley countered with nine receptions on 12 targets over the past two contests, and he'll look to finish out the 2018 campaign strong against the Giants in Week 17.