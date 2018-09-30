Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Playing Week 4

Beasley (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Playing through an ankle injury for a second consecutive game, Beasley is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, a victim of the Cowboys' malaise on offense. He may finally get in on the act Week 4 against a Detroit defense that has conceded 14.6 yards per catch and three touchdowns to wide receivers through three contests.

