Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Playing Week 4
Beasley (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Playing through an ankle injury for a second consecutive game, Beasley is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, a victim of the Cowboys' malaise on offense. He may finally get in on the act Week 4 against a Detroit defense that has conceded 14.6 yards per catch and three touchdowns to wide receivers through three contests.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Catches three passes•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....