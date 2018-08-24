Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Practicing Friday
Beasley is working with the first-team offense during Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Beasley returned to practice this past Tuesday after missing a couple of weeks with an injured groin. It isn't clear if the receiver will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's held out since neither quarterback Dak Prescott (rest) or running back Ezekiel Elliott (rest) aren't expected to suit up.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Returns from groin injury•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Return to practice imminent•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Out Week 2 of preseason•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Sitting out first game of preseason•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Might be Prescott's most trusted target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updating Saints Fantasy Expectations
It looks like Jonathan Williams will share running back work with Alvin Kamara during Mark...
-
Ranking the Ravens without Hurst
Hayden Hurst will miss the start of the season with a foot injury. How does that impact the...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.