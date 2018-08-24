Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Practicing Friday

Beasley is working with the first-team offense during Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beasley returned to practice this past Tuesday after missing a couple of weeks with an injured groin. It isn't clear if the receiver will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's held out since neither quarterback Dak Prescott (rest) or running back Ezekiel Elliott (rest) aren't expected to suit up.