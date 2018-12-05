Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Preparing to practice

Coach Jason Garrett relayed that he expects Beasley (foot) to practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The release of the Cowboys' first injury report of Week 14 will specify if Beasley was a limited or full participant in practice or if his involvement was contained to working with trainers off to the side. The fact that he's at least on track to dress for the practice offers optimism that the sprained right foot he sustained in the Week 13 win over the Saints isn't viewed as especially serious heading into Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.