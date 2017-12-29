Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable for Week 17

Beasley (illness) missed practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Beasley is merely dealing with an illness, but his inability to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's in danger of missing Sunday's game. He could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Ryan Switzer likely taking over in the slot if Beasley ultimately is ruled out.