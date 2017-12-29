Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable for Week 17
Beasley (illness) missed practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Beasley is merely dealing with an illness, but his inability to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's in danger of missing Sunday's game. He could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Ryan Switzer likely taking over in the slot if Beasley ultimately is ruled out.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Misses another practice•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held out Wednesday with illness•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Held to one catch•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Records season-high 59 yards Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Two grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Just two catches Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...