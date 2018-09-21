Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable for Week 3

Beasley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Seattle, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Through two games, Beasley leads the Cowboys in all receiving categories aside from touchdowns, but nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 86 yards and no TDs isn't exactly inspiring. After limited practices both Thursday and Friday, he seems to be trending in the right direction for an appearance Week 3. However, with a 4:25 PM ET kickoff Sunday, owners would be safe to go with a healthier option considering Beasley's status and modest output to date.