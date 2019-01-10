Cowboys' Cole Beasley: Questionable to suit up

Beasley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Beasley was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in the aftermath of the Cowboys' wild-card win against the Seahawks, so it's easy to see why he didn't practice this week. His upcoming availability is more difficult to predict, with Helman suggesting Beasley will be a game-time decision. Earlier this week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones expressed confidence that Beasley will play this weekend, but such a call won't be made until 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff.